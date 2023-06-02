Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 501,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,372,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

