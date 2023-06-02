Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

