Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 230,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $201,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.12%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

