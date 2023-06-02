Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 304,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Insider Activity

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $162,738 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

