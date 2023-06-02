Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,788,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

