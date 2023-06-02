Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $1,307,366 in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $50.44 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $54.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

