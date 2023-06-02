Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TopBuild by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $206.60 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

