Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,560,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 187,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,776,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tidewater by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $9,377,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TDW opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

