Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after buying an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NTST shares. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.1 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

