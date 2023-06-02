Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 174.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,935 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

