Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 112,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

