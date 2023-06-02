Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 337.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,177 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Joint by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 120,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,366,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 160.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,699 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $14.28 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.