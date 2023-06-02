Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $85.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

