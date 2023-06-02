Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $200,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

