Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,093,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

