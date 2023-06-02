Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.