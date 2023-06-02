Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,523,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

