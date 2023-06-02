Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ACCO stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $461.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.46%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

