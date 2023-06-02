Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $60.25 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

