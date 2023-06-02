Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 133,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Stride by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.1% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Stride Trading Up 1.3 %

LRN stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

