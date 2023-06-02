Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 279.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 951,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.