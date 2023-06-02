Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 813.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Stock Up 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $35.51 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.