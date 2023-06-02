Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 16.9% during the third quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 433,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 62,629 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -636.52 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.