Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 118,401 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HomeStreet Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMST. Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

