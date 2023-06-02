Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,043 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ducommun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun Profile

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

