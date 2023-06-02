Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,926 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

