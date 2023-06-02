Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in Veritiv by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritiv Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $107.22 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

