Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,464 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

