Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,106. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

