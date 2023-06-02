Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QCR by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $648.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Field bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $265,842.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $196,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

