Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after buying an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Martin P. Connor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

