Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,141 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,141 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $390.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $600,177.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Casey bought 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.