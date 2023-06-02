Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,574 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,800,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Jim Crotwell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $152,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $28.79 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $886.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

