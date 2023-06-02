Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,260 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,260 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,650 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

