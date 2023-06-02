Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,950 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QRHC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

