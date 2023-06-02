Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 946 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,722,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $107.57 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

