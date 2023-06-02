Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

HOUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

