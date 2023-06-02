Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance
HOUS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Anywhere Real Estate Profile
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
