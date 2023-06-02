Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.64. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

