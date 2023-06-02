Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE CRGY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.88. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. The firm had revenue of $684.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

