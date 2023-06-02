Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $244.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

