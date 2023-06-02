Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.64 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

