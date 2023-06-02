Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

CRWD opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

