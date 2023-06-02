Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 519.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 254,960 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $366,000.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,197.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

