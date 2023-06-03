13,053 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $99.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

