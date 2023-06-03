1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in 1st Source by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.