22,351 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital cut their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. uniQure has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $953.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

