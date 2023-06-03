34,319 Shares in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 5.0 %

About ArcelorMittal

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.