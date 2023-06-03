39,579 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GitLab by 724.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 71.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of -0.29.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

