680,918 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 680,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,154,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

V2X Profile

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

