Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

